Thrill of the Hill's 20th big run

MUSCLES cars and one of the biggest names in Australian racing, Dick Johnson, are going to help the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club Climb celebrate 20 thrilling years of the Hill Climb.

Staged with the help of the Historic Racing Car Club, up to 180 furiously fast drivers will "gun it” up Gyndier Dr at Tewantin, around 14 corners, winding through national park with Dick prepared to meet and greet his huge fan base.

The July 22-23 Winter Noosa Hill Climb, sponsored by Southern Cross Sheds/Autobarn, will feature muscle cars which are competing in the Touring Car Masters race series and Dick in the pits with his 1982 XD Falcon Tru Blu.

This all thanks to the fabulous David Bowden Collection of motoring magic here on the Coast.

2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris will also be buckling up to perform some demo runs up one of the most exciting circuits in the country and will sign autographs along with Dick.

Organisers have planned to put everyone in the mood with a street parade and racing car displays on Friday in Hastings St from 3.30pm.

The event is regarded as one of the premier hill climbs in Australia and over the years has attracted the talents of Vern Schuppan, Kevin Bartlett, Dick and son Steve Johnson and Glenn Seton.

It's a motoring class of climbing on offer with makes and models, including Skelta, XU1s, Minis, Fiats, GTs, Jags and open wheel hill climb specials.

So the advice from the

car clubs is to gather your friends and family and

come and enjoy this great event.

Entry for adults will cost $15 for a day pass, $25 for a weekend pass and children under the age of 14 can enter for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.