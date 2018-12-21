Thriving in break as fit kids work it

FIT AND FUN: Noosa Leisure Centre is offering a chance for kids to enjoy physical activity.

NOOSA Fit Kids holiday sessions are pumping up to give youngsters a sporting chance.

Noosa Leisure Centre has launched new Noosa Fit Kids holiday sessions - an hour and a half of fun active games and modified sports specifically designed for children and tweens.

The program, says Noosa Leisure Centre co-ordinator Cathy Simon, is designed to encourage children's interest in physical activity, from a young age.

"The holiday sessions will be held for 5-10 year olds. These sessions are designed to be fun and engaging for children while helping to develop their motor skills in preparation for taking part in sport. Activities are in the indoor stadium, so rain, hail or shine the session will go ahead in all weather,” Ms Simon said.

"Games you know and games you don't, but all fun and all active to wear your kids out.

"A good night sleep guaranteed after all this running around.

"The Fit Kids Program is a great way to give kids a taste of a range of different sports before they sign on to any one sporting activity for a season and is fully supervised by staff with blue cards.”

There will be two days offered during the school holidays: Tuesdays, January 8 and 15 from 10-11.30am for 5-10 years.

Places are limited so be sure to book in the Fit Kids holiday sessions.

Parents should contact the Noosa Leisure Centre on (07) 53296550 or visit www.noosaleisure

centre.com.au.