Thumping score ices Cup win for Lions premiership

CAPTAIN Grant de Chastel held the Premiership Cup aloft for the second year in a row after Noosa Lions' 6-1 victory over Gympie on Saturday.

Sunshine Coast Zone President Chris Dunk congratulated the team, who are undefeated with only one regular season match to go.

Surrounded by the whole Premier Men's squad and a horde of juniors, de Chastel paid special tribute to the coaching staff and the supporters.

After the match, coach Kevin Aherne-Evans said: "it was a wonderful moment lifting the trophy with our juniors and sponsors present”.

"Our current senior team players are very proud of the legacy they are creating, and those moments are what make it worthwhile.

"To have the ability to understand that today's actions will live on in the memories and actions of future players is powerful.

"It has been exactly 20 years since a Noosa Premier Men side have gone back-to-back so it shows you just how big an achievement this is.”

Missing a few regular starters, two of the club's most talented U18s played their first full 90 minutes in the top grade.

Harrison Hooper at right back played with his consummate style being able to read play equal to any in the club, while goalkeeper Ben Campbell made a top shelf reflex save to deny Gympie early points.

But it was a return to form for Andre Jancevski that stole the show in the first half.

Denied a goal in the opening minute after putting one into the back of the net from a trademark header; after a distant assistant referee determined the corner had been taken outside of the regulation area, Jancevski quickly returned fire with the opening goal from an electric break.

He converted two more to have a hat-trick by half-time.

After scoring a goal each, regular season strikers were rested, which gave Dylan Mackenzie the opportunity to come on and score his second in two weeks.

Earlier senior Reserve Grade midfielder Corey Lovewell stepped back into a position he could make his own in seasons to come.

What he lacked in pace he made up for in experience, providing resolute defence in the centre of the backline.

Their 4-0 win was enough to keep them in contention for their third premiership in a row.

However, a report later in the evening that Beegees had picked up three points courtesy of two own goals by their opponents, means they will need to be content with a second place finish in the regular season.

Similarly, the U17s narrow loss means they too will finish second on the ladder.

Noosa sits second on the ladder the third division competition, but is too close to call with fifth place only three points in arrears.

The Lions Men's 4ths 1-0 victory over Caloundra will give them confidence going into the first semi-final against that side in a couple of weeks' time.