Thunder ready to put some runs on board as plasyers sign on

IT IS all systems "go" at the Tewantin-Noosa Thunder Cricket Club as they prepare for the coming cricket season.

New president, Brett Lea and his committee have been very busy during the winter, upgrading the grounds, revamping the practice nets and finalising the renovations of the clubhouse.

Training for senior players has commenced and this season the club is hoping to have five teams playing in the Sunshine Coast Cricket competition which commences in early October.

The First-Grade team has recruited some new players and with captain, ex-Scorcher, Jacob Dennien and some teenagers likely to be promoted to the higher grade, there is expectation that this season will be one of their best.

The bowling stocks look strong with stalwarts Jarrod Officer and Rowdy Thomson ready to go, the return of an injured free Lachie Gunner, teenager swing bowler, Keegan Bean and a new player from South Australia Scott Aufderheide, where he played first-grade.

However, the batting will need to improve on last season if they are to be competitive. Young Sam Baker, who performed so well in the winter competition is knocking on the door to play first grade and if he performs up to expectation this will strengthen the batting order.

The other grades will also be competitive with most of the regulars signing up for another season. However, the club is still looking for more players and enquiries can be made with or register on-line at playcricket.com.au

Another ex-Scorcher player, Cody Rzeszkowski has been appointed as the team training co-ordinator for First and Second Grades and he will be running the training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursday (5.30pm) at Read Park. (All grades).

Any players of all standards are invited to come down at these sessions for a hit and meet some of the team.

Randall Woodley