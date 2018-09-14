Thunder women go into bat to learn new skills and thrills

FACING UP: Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club officials hope come-and-try women's cricket sessions prove to be a real hit this season.

Cricket: Taking strike meant starting from scratch at the Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club first come-and- try women's cricket day on Sunday.

The first of three come- and-try sessions specifically for women who may have never picked up a cricket ball was a great success, according to the club female participation officer Amanda Tie.

"It was great to see so many women who had never held a cricket ball before having a go at throwing, catching and batting,” Melanie Knack said.

The second-grade women's coach for the Scorchers led the session, providing basic drills and games to help women learn and practise basic skills needed to play in the Sunshine Coast competition, due to start in October.

The women's competition, in its second year on the Coast, is designed to meet the needs of busy women.

Games are 50-over matches and played every fortnight, with a social barbecue after each game.

"It's generally all over within about three hours, which is great for mums who are often driving children to their sporting events on weekends,” Tie said.

Two more come-and-try session for women are planned at the Read Park oval for on Sunday and September 23, starting at 10.30am and finishing with a free barbecue at noon for all participants.

For more information, contact club secretary Jason on 0402 893 099 or email Tncc-secretary@hotmail. com.

Sign up to play

TEWANTIN-Noosa Cricket Club is encouraging those who live in the Noosa area and surrounds to take part in the upcoming 2018/19 season.

Tewantin Noosa Thunder is one of the leading cricket clubs on the Sunshine Coast and the junior program and senior teams are second to none.

The club has always had a large number of juniors but, with an improved emphasis on girls in cricket, record numbers of junior teams have been catered for and the upcoming season will be no different.

There is the girls' Tewantin Thunder League for players six years and older, on Thursday evenings.

Also on Thursdays, the Junior Blasters Competition caters for our youngest and newest players, aged 5-8 years.

Master Blasters on Friday nights caters for 8-10-year- olds and competitive cricket for under-11s to U16s is played on Saturday mornings.

Senior teams are competitive across all five divisions and the club caters for all levels of experience.

So whether you get involved for a fun or want to perform at the highest levels, come and join this great community based club.

Registration can be completed online, www.playcricket.com.au or at the clubhouse at Read Park on Saturdays from 2-3pm and Thursdays from 4-5pm.

Contact president Brett Lea at bandclea10@ bigpond.com or junior coordinator Matt Mayo at mayo.matt@big- pond.com.