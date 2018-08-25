Get ready for a very wet weekend
BRISBANE's southern suburbs could cop a drenching this evening, as thunderstorms and heavy rain lash parts of the southeast.
Springfield Lakes at Ipswich recorded 29mm while Little Nerang Dam on the Gold Coast recorded 27mm.
The cell is currently moving past Archerfield, but is expected to weaken before reaching the Brisbane CBD, weather bureau forecaster Janine Yuasa said.
"We are currently watching it very closely … my feeling is that it might fizzle out before it gets to the CBD, or at least weaken, but certainly the southern suburbs could be in with a good chance of seeing the 20-30mm."
"If you are near those storms expect about 5 to 10mm, but if you happen to be under one you could see heavier totals like the 29mm that sort of realm," she said.
Brisbane is set for a wet and thundery weekend, with the city expected to reach its average monthly rainfall in just three days.
The city could see its August rainfall average of 38.7mm over the weekend, but areas further west would see even more, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said.
Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast would see falls of up to 25mm on Sunday, while the Gold Coast would register 30mm.
RAIN MAY BRING 'SLIGHT RELIEF' TO SOME REGIONS
DROUGHT-stricken farmers in southern Queensland could see some slight relief this weekend as showers and thunderstorms hit the area.
Towns from Emerald and east of Charleville are forecast to get up to 30mm of rainfall as an upper level low and surface trough combine. The Bureau of Meteorology said the result would be a medium to high chance of showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern quarter of the state.
"(It's) more likely to be showers and thunderstorms and that patchy, hit-and-miss kind of rain rather than a solid rain band," bureau spokeswoman Janine Yuasa said. "The focus (for today is likely to be areas south of Emerald and east of Charleville.
"In terms of rainfall, broadly across the areas … 5mm to 30mm-plus in some areas."
Places such as Charleville and Dalby have received less than 20mm of rain for the entire winter period as farmers continue to struggle through another dry season.
However, Darling Downs farmers are sceptical about the amount of rain this weekend.
Dalby farmer and AgForce Grains president Wayne Newton laughed when asked what he thought of the forecast rainfall. "You have to forgive our sceptism," he said.
"We won't be jumping around until I actually see water coming down all of our paddocks.
"This is an extremely dry part of the year.
"We typically get little to no rain at this time but in saying that, we have had some good rainfall before in August."
The rainfall is expected to shift east tomorrow with up to 25mm in Brisbane and possibly 30mm on the Gold Coast.
"The southeast is most likely to see that (rain) activity come through on Sunday morning," Ms Yuasa said. "We could still see some showers around in the afternoon on Sunday but most of the guidance suggests it'll be cleared up by then." - Chris Honnery