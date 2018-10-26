Thunderstruck: Five-duck fizzle as TNT chase runs

LOOSE HIT: A WINDY shot that was the order of the day at Tewantin

CRICKET: At long last, all the four TNT senior cricket teams were able to complete a day's cricket on dry wickets and fields. Three of the teams are well placed to register wins when the matches resume next Saturday.

FIRST GRADE: Last Saturday, in one of the topsy-turviest games of cricket ever played at Read Park, local team, Tewantin- Noosa Thunder was ahead by 193 runs and seven wickets in hand at stumps on Day 1.

Playing Caloundra, the home team was sent in to bat on what looked like a well-prepared pitch.

Whether it was the pitch, good bowling or maybe a couple of doubtful decisions is anyone's guess but TNT wickets began falling regularly - 1 for 4 after six overs, 2 for 9 after eight and eventually 9 for 63 in the 32nd over.

The only batsman to put up a stand was ex-Scorchers player Joash Mathys, who scored 22. Then Lachie Gunner (18) and debutant Tom Stewart (5 no) put on 20 for the last wicket.

It was a disappointing morning for TNT scoring only 83 runs but no-one could envisage what would happen in the next hour and a half. New team member Scott Aufderheide, from South Australia, and teenager Tom Stewart set about dismantling the Caloundra line-up. Between them they bowled 15 overs and took 10 wickets for 26 runs. It must be one of the lowest first-grade scores ever registered in the SCCA competition.

This was probably one of the most devastating bowling spells seen at Read Park for some years and no Caloundra batsman could answer to their superb swing and pace bowling.

Five of their batsmen registered ducks. Scott finished with 7 for 9 off 8 overs and snared five wickets in his last 11 balls. In his initial first-grade match, Tom took 3-14 off 7.

When TNT batted again, the Caloundra bowlers wilted and, by the end of day's play, TNT were 136 off 34 overs for the loss of only three wickets. Andrew Kratzmann scored 42, Chris Wright 28 with not out batsmen Jarrod Officer (25) and Joash Mathys (22) still there at stumps.

The plan is to pile on quick runs. A TNT outright win is there for the taking.

SECOND GRADE was at Caloundra to play them in Round 2 and were greeted by a surprisingly flat, dry pitch. TNT won the toss, decided to bat first but found the going tough against tight bowling.

Best scores were from Zac Goodchild (24), Robbie Payton and Keegan Bean (both 19).

TNT were all out on 144, at least 50 runs short of their target. Caloundra piled on the runs and at stumps they were 1-108.

Three dropped catches made it harder for TNT to gain ascendancy and next week there is a big challenge to save the match.

THIRD GRADE played Palmwoods at Dale Officer Oval, Tewantin, on Day 1 of their fixture match. TNT scored 172 in its first innings and, at stumps, Palmwoods was 1 for 20.

This puts the home team in a sound position for a first innings.

FOURTH GRADE travelled to Nambour where the home side won the toss and elected to bat. TNT was on top early, having Nambour 3 for 36 at drinks and then 4 for 70 at the next break, despite some missed chances.

Nambour was still at the crease at stumps on 7 for 104 after 83 overs.

Wicket takers were Luke Anstey 2-13 off 15, Graham Chaplin 3-17 off 19 and Naveen Chand 1-4 off 8. Brendan Chaplain, returning to cricket after a few years off took 1-18 and the catch of the day.

WOMEN'S CRICKET: The first women's cricket fixtures will be played next Sunday. Tewantin- Noosa Lightning will host USC-Buderim at Read Park at 9.30am and the Tewantin-Noosa Thunder women will travel to Wamuran to play their team.

Locals are encouraged to attend the first official cricket match for women.