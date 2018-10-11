Ticket sales up for Noosa film festival

AS THE countdown begins for the Noosa International Film Festival (NIFF), excitement is building.

Ticket sales for the third festival are going well with organisers pleased to see filmgoers choosing to attend multiple sessions from the 15 available events being held from October 25-28.

"We want to encourage filmgoers to experience all parts of the festival. This year, our focus is on short film makers,” Festival President, Holly Pittman said.

With a premiere line-up of films from Australia and overseas and the attraction of internationally-acclaimed film-makers, it was easy for well-known community supporters, Bendigo Bank to get behind the festival.

Tewantin Community Bank branch manager, Kerri Wright says the sponsorship is a great fit.

"This is exactly what our three Community Bank branches in Noosa are all about - banking profits going back into our community. It's because of the support locals show us that we can sponsor events as important as NIFF,” Kerri said.

Already a proud sponsor of the arts in Noosa, Kerri went on to say Bendigo Bank hopes the festival enjoys strong local support for its future success.

For those looking to attend the festival, NIFF will be screening the opening night film and party at BCC Cinemas and feature films, workshops and master classes at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas. Over at The J Theatre, filmgoers can immerse themselves in short films all day Saturday with four sessions to choose from plus an awards show screening the winning films. Heading to Eumundi, short films and an environmental documentary screen at the historic Eumundi School of Arts Hall.

"The creativity of the short films is outstanding and they may make you laugh, make you think or perhaps even shock you. Nevertheless, with an average of eight shorts per session they are certain to move you and maybe see the world differently,” Holly said.

Visit www.niff.com.au.