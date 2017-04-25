Tickets on sale for 10 events at Noosa alive!

27°
FANTASTICAL TALE: Australian actress Naomi Price stars in Lady Beatle as part of the Noosa alive! festival.
FANTASTICAL TALE: Australian actress Naomi Price stars in Lady Beatle as part of the Noosa alive! festival. contributed

TICKETS are now on sale for 10 major events taking place during the Noosa alive! festival from July 21-30.

The shows include Opera Australia's The Marriage of Figaro, Luke Kennedy starring in His Voice, One Act Play Festival, Queensland Ballet, Lior - An Intimate Performance with String Quartet, The Fabulous Baker Girl, Hold The Pickle, Twists and Turns and Under the Covers, Falling in Love Again and Lady Beatle.

Lovers of music from The Beatles will be captivated by Naomi Price performing in Lady Beatle during this year's Noosa alive! festival.

Lady Beatle pays tribute to the music of The Beatles and centres around the women behind such great songs as Elanor Rigby, Lady Madonna and Penny Lane.

Ms Price, who is also the event's festival ambassador, said she was "honoured” to be involved.

"I have extremely fond memories of performing my work in Noosa and feel very privileged to be representing such a diverse and unique celebration of arts and culture in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” she said.

"Noosa alive! is a wonderful opportunity for artists to perform intimate, memorable shows and I am so excited to get the chance to do just that with our brand new show Lady Beatle.”

Lady Beatle weaves a fantastical tale about the woman who inspired The Beatles' biggest chart toppers, including Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, Eleanor Rigby, Lady Madonna, Penny Lane and Yesterday.

Rediscover The Beatles' immortal catalogue as new; reimagined and reinterpreted through sparkling original arrangements performed live by this world-class vocalist and a virtuosic band of Australia's top musicians.

The Noosa Long Weekend Festival presents Noosa alive! 10 days of music, theatre, food and thought from July 21-30.

Tickets are already on sale for Opera Australia's The Marriage of Figaro at the Noosa Leisure Centre on Tuesday, July 25.

It's an opportunity for everyone to experience opera, with tickets ranging from just $15 in the gallery up to $189 for a premium package which includes exclusive seating, reserved parking and pre-performance and intermission drinks and nibbles.

Visit noosaalive.com.au for details.

