Yonder music and arts festival will be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland next month.
Entertainment

Tickets selling quickly to Coast’s camping, music festival

Tegan Annett
15th Oct 2020 2:15 PM
Against the odds, a three-day music and camping festival will go ahead in the Sunshine Coast hinterland next month.

Yonder will be held at the Mary Valley for its second consecutive year.

It will support emerging musicians, bands and artists during the industry’s most challenging year.

Organisers are confident the event will be just as popular as its maiden year, despite current State Government regulations ruling out dancing at pubs, bars and events.

Vast Yonder director Lincoln Savage said half of the 1000 tickets had sold despite organisers not yet released the festival’s line-up.

Organisers received approval for the event’s COVID Safe plan three weeks ago.

“Everyone understands the 1.5 metre distancing,” Mr Savage said.

Up to 25 to 30 bands and 25 DJs will perform at Yonder.
“There is still the no dancing direction, which I’m hoping will change by the festival … but we’re adapting a lot of our music program so it’s not so dancey but it’s still interesting.”

He said security would enforce the rules, and bands would also be expected to remind punters if needed.

“I think people get it because every time they go out they’re reminded, no dancing,” Mr Savage said.

“The messaging we’re putting across this year is we’re allowed to do this festival because we’re following the rules, next year may be different, but this time we really just wanted it to go ahead.”

Yonder music and arts festival will be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland next month.
Already 250 artist applications have been submitted.

This year the festival will feature two band stages and one DJ only stage, with between 25 to 30 bands and 25 DJs to perform.

There will also be poetry and spoken word performances, as well as a bustling arts program with several street art presentations.

Mr Savage, whose production company has grown from warehouse parties to hosting Brisbane Street Art Festival, said everyone involved was excited the festival could go ahead.

Yonder music and arts festival will be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland next month.
He thanked Queensland Health, the Mary Valley community and the Sunshine Coast police and council for their help.

Volunteer, stallholder and other applications are open until October 31 and are available at Yonder’s website.

Tickets are also on sale, with camping inclusive.

The festival is held at 77 Tincknell Rd, Imbil, from November 26-28.

The Mary Valley site Yonder is held at also has a creek for swimming.
