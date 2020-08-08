‘Ticks all the boxes’: Bellamy backs Coast NRL team

Storm coach Craig Bellamy says the Sunshine Coast ticks plenty of boxes to have its own NRL team. Pictured, Bellamy speaks to media during the Round 7 NRL between Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at Netsrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney, Friday, June 26, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett).

Craig Bellamy says the Sunshine Coast and its facilities “tick all the boxes” to have its own NRL team in the future.

The master coach of the Melbourne Storm said from a “footy” point of view, the stadium and facilities surrounding it had “a lot of pluses”.

It comes as the NRL’s search for its 17th team continues with a second Brisbane team believed to be in pole position. battling with the likes of Perth, North Sydney and Ipswich.

But with the Storm based in a hub at Twin Waters using Sunshine Coast Stadium for training and home games, Bellamy said it was possible.

Craig Bellamy watches his charges training at Sunshine Coast Stadium last month. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

“I am not the right person to ask. I think just going on the attitude of the fans and people about their rugby league, obviously the facilities here, it’s a really good ground, and the Sports Hub down the road, there are a lot of pluses to have a rugby league team here,” Bellamy said.

“Whether there is enough for sponsorship, support and other things I’m not clued up on, that would be the issues.

Aerial view of the Sunshine Coast Stadium at Kawana Picture austadiums.com

“But as far as the facilities and ground, the things you need to prepare for an NRL game, I couldn’t see why not in the future.

“As far as footy wise it ticks a lot of boxes.”

The Storm face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon.