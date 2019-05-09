'Tiger' of a tale as Noosa snake proves a surprise package

THE more rural areas of the Noosa hinterland provide numerous opportunities to encounter a whole array of our native wildlife species.

Various types of snakes like to call my property home and the nightly routine of putting out my two labradors for their evening ablutions always includes a check as to whether any 'visitors' are around on their bit of lawn.

This particular evening, the reaction of Abbi told me something was out there.

I immediately saw a snake, coiled and ready to strike if either of the dogs approached too closely.

I was able to identify it as a relatively common brown tee snake, Boiga irregularis which is found along the north parts of the Northern Territory as well as a broad coastal band from Cape York right down to Sydney, as well many of the islands of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

This attractive nocturnal snake is mainly arboreal, where it preys on birds and their eggs as well as small mammals and reptiles.

It is a colubrid snake, although this is really a collective name for all snakes which do not fall into three main categories.

As such, it is a diverse group, most of which are non-venomous.

This particular species, which is also known as 'the night tiger' is, however, an exception and is known to be quite aggressive.

As you can see, this night tiger was definitely set for a serious confrontation if either of the dogs ventured too close and it maintained its striking posture while I was able to take the photograph.

It did lunge towards me on a couple of occasions, more as a warning than a definite attempt to bite.

Nevertheless, I did ensure I was comfortably outside the 'danger zone' as, while the venomous snake is back-fanged, and therefore not by any means regarded as deadly, I had no wish whatsoever to experience my first snake bite.

Fortunately the image nicely shows the rather attractive striped colouration of the scales and cat-like, vertically slit eyes, which justify its colloquial name.

The comparatively large head is distinctly separated from the body by a narrow neck and this specimen was just over a metre in length and they can grow to almost double this.

The females lay between 4-12 oblong leathery eggs are laid in a tree hollow or rock crevice hatching after around 90 days when the youngsters immediately have to fend for themselves.

How great it is that we can share our Noosa environment with these intriguing creatures?