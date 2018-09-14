Tigers are ready to pounce in big game hunt

AUSSIE RULES: The Rococo's Bar and Bistro Noosa Tigers are geared up a grand final berth at Yeronga tomorrow after a super impressive victory over arch rivals Maroochydore at Fishermans Rd the previous weekend.

And they will be looking to hand out that repeat treatment as they line up against the Roos in successive championship deciders.

Maroochydore has earned another crack at the Tigers through a convincing win against Caloundra last Satirday 19.12 (126) to 10.6 (66).

In the semi-final Noosa was awesome in attack and took a 17-point margin in the opening break on the back of some well organised defence and a terrific opening stanza by coach Sammy Faure.

The Tigers received the spark they needed with Will O'Dwyer adding some real cleverness up forward as he booted two goals in the quarter.

The second quarter was all the Tigers, as big Liam Kenny began to make his mark on the game, attacking everything in the air and, even more importantly, with his forward pressure as the ball was leaving the area.

At half time it was Noosa by seven goals.

They thrived with gun on-baller Tommy Templeton having a profound influence up forward along with Connor McDonald.

The Roos are the defending premiers and the Tigers will have to guard against letting them click into gear, as they did straight after the main break two weeks ago when they booted three goals in three minutes.

Tomorrow the Tigers will have to apply the same tackling pressure.

The Tigers cannot afford any fade-outs.

Last match they took a 57-point lead into the last break but eight goals to one in the final quarter had Maroochydore storming home against tired and weary Tiger legs.

Noosa held its nerve with an 11-point win and will be better after a terrific team performance with the week off to rest up before fronting up in the big one.

Against the Roos' last outing there plenty of great players for the Tigers however full forward Liam Kenny (six goals) was a standout.

Tommy Templeton (four goals) and Jai Fitzpatrick were influential at crucial times while the running and pressure of Stack was a highlight.

Senior coach Sammy Faure was belted from pillar to post but continued to put his head over the footy the entire day while Hill and Trompf's experience to break even in the middle was more than important.

Joel Lambourn, Jack Gleeson, Riley O'Dwyer and Aaron Laskey mopped up everything all day to all among the best with young Will O'Dwyer terrific with his decision making and poise for a young player.

The reserves also head to the big dance with an amazing second semi final victory over the much- fancied Maroochydore.