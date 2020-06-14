Tigers back in action prowling for back-to-back

The Tigers in 2019 after winning the grand final against arch rivals Maroochydore.

AUSTRALIAN Rules club Caloundra may have reluctantly pulled out of the local comp but premiers Noosa Tigers are backing at training and licking their lips at a chance to go back to back.

Noosa head coach Adam Bovalino said last week’s return to the training paddock after the COVID-19 induced lay-off was “great”.

“We had our three groups of 20, we had nearly 46 on the track which is fantastic,” Bovalino said.

He said after “13 weeks away from playing and training and socialising, I think the blokes are all pretty keen”.

“It’s just skills-based. We’ve still got to with out 1.5 (metre) social distancing and a few protocol in place.

“Come the start of July it looks like we’ll be able to go back to full contact drills,” the coach said.

He said the reduction of the comp to seven teams with the loss of Caloundra was “disappointing” but that club has “probably got their reasons why”.

“With seven other teams in the comp, we’re looking forward to it. We can’t wait.”

He said the playing group is aiming to win every game.

“We’re still really focused on being successful,” Bovalino said.

“We’re pretty happy with the list we’ve got, we’ve been able to retain most of our list from last year, plus there’s a few guys who’ve come into the club from Victoria who moved here previous to COVID.

“We’ve got some great juniors. We want to develop our own here,” he said.

