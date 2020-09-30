Menu
Noosa Tigers Womens side celebrate after their grand final win. Picture: High Flyer Images.
AFL

Tigers bask in grand final glory despite ‘hard year’

Matt Collins
30th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Their senior men celebrated going back-to-back and their women’s team took out premiership honours in their first season, but despite two more flags to hang on the clubhouse wall, it has been one of the most challenging years in the Noosa Tigers’ 50-year history.

The Noosa Tigers women's team celebrates after the final whistle sounds in their grand final match against Hinterland Blues. Picture: High Flyer Images.
On Sunday, three of the four Tigers’ senior teams travelled to Moreton Bay Sports Complex to compete in their respective grand finals in front of 1000 supporters.

The seniors enjoyed a convincing win against Mayne 14.15.99 – 6.8.44, Reserve Grade lost by a close margin to Mayne Seniors 13.6.84 – 12.9.81, and the women were too good for Hinterland Blues 2.7.19 – 2.4.16.

Tigers president Rob Purves was proud of the club’s impressive showing, but off the field, he was just glad the final whistle had blown on a season he would rather soon forget.

“Each week another challenge would pop up, it’s been a hard year,” he said.

COVID restrictions resulted in a significant drop in revenue for the club.

“We have lost a lot in bar sales,” he said.

“We would have a lunch at every home game and get a guest speaker, we haven’t been able to do that.”

MEGA GALLERY: 150+ photos of Coast hockey deciders

He said next season would start as normal, but he wouldn’t be surprised if COVID guidelines were still in place next year.

“We hope it will all push back to normality,” he said.

