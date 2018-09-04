Tigers claw a way straight through to grand final

FLYING HIGH: Tigers are on the ball against their arch rivals the Roos.

AUSSIE RULES: Despite playing second fiddle to minor premiers Maroochydore for much of the year, the Noosa Tigers have made a statement by progressing direct to the grand final with a dominant display over their Coast rivals.

The two competition heavyweights clashed in the major semi-final on Saturday, with Noosa overcoming the Roos in their territory for an upset 20.12.132 to 18.13.121 victory.

Despite the 11 point margin at full-time, it was one-way traffic for much of the match with the Tigers dominating each of the first three quarters.

They even held a 57 point lead heading into the final stanza. Despite the Roos mounting a comeback, it was too little too late, with the Fisherman's Road outfit now forced to battle Caloundra Panthers next week in the preliminary final for a second chance at making the decider.

"We put a big emphasis during the week to make sure we came out and made a statement and I felt in the first quarter we played some really consistent football which gave us a good lead to start with,” Noosa coach Sam Faure said.

"It's a big ground and obviously a daunting challenge coming down to this ground and they've had a lot of success over the years against us and it's just really pleasing that we stood tall for three and a half quarters and managed to get the victory by a couple of goals in the end.”

Despite the loss, Maroochydore Roos attacking force Mitchell Scholard believes there was plenty to gain.

"We lost a couple of blokes early and then we had one on the bench in the last quarter so to come back and be under two goals we take heaps from that.”