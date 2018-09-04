Menu
FLYING HIGH: Tigers are on the ball against their arch rivals the Roos.
Sport

Tigers claw a way straight through to grand final

4th Sep 2018 8:10 AM

AUSSIE RULES: Despite playing second fiddle to minor premiers Maroochydore for much of the year, the Noosa Tigers have made a statement by progressing direct to the grand final with a dominant display over their Coast rivals.

The two competition heavyweights clashed in the major semi-final on Saturday, with Noosa overcoming the Roos in their territory for an upset 20.12.132 to 18.13.121 victory.

Despite the 11 point margin at full-time, it was one-way traffic for much of the match with the Tigers dominating each of the first three quarters.

They even held a 57 point lead heading into the final stanza. Despite the Roos mounting a comeback, it was too little too late, with the Fisherman's Road outfit now forced to battle Caloundra Panthers next week in the preliminary final for a second chance at making the decider.

"We put a big emphasis during the week to make sure we came out and made a statement and I felt in the first quarter we played some really consistent football which gave us a good lead to start with,” Noosa coach Sam Faure said.

"It's a big ground and obviously a daunting challenge coming down to this ground and they've had a lot of success over the years against us and it's just really pleasing that we stood tall for three and a half quarters and managed to get the victory by a couple of goals in the end.”

Despite the loss, Maroochydore Roos attacking force Mitchell Scholard believes there was plenty to gain.

"We lost a couple of blokes early and then we had one on the bench in the last quarter so to come back and be under two goals we take heaps from that.”

Noosa News

