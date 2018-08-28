Menu
GOOD WIN: Tigers compete strongly against Caloundra at Noosaville in Saturday's win.
Sport

Tigers claw past tough Panthers for a grand final shot

28th Aug 2018 6:22 AM

THE Noosa Tigers played good finals football to apply the pressure and down Caloundra 14.13.97 to 8.8.56 in the Australian Rules QFA division one qualifying final at Noosaville on Saturday afternoon.

The home crowd had plenty to cheer about as the Tigers secured a well-earned shot at they major rivals, the minor premiers Maroochydore in the major semi-final.

An eight goals to three third quarter paved the way for victory.

Meanwhile, Caloundra will collide with Coorparoo in the minor semi-final after the latter eliminated Mayne by two points in an elimination contest.

