IN ACTION: Noosa's Will O'Dwyer and Maroochydore's Jacob Simpson jostle for possession on Saturday.
Sport

Tigers guts it out against plucky Roos

by Tom Threadingham
27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

AUSSIE RULES: It was a slow start to the year for the Noosa Tigers but ruckman Connor McDonald believes the club is now starting to click into gear.

The Tigers came out on top in a hotly contested local derby against the Maroochydore Roos on Saturday, 10.16-76 to 8.14-62.

McDonald was among Noosa's top performers, kicking four goals to earn a best-on-ground accolade.

"I struck a couple of marks and scored a couple goals too, so it was good,” he said.

"It was pretty quick out there. Both are quality sides.

"It was just good to get a win against the arch rivals.”

Noosa held a solid lead heading into the third quarter, but the Roos weren't giving up.

They slowly clawed their way back, with two early goals in the fourth pushing them within three points of Noosa.

The Tigers held strong for the victory.

"I think we just wanted it a bit more at the end there and had a bit of desire to win it,” McDonald said.

The Tigers host University of Queensland this weekend and McDonald said his outfit was gaining momentum.

"It was a slow start losing the first game, but we've rolled through and getting to know everyone now and it's starting to click.”

Noosa News

