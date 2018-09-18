Tigers just fall short of glory after gutsy effort

NOOSA Tigers have again been left gutted after falling agonisingly one point short against the grand finals nemesis Maroochydore Roos at Yeronga on Saturday.

The Roos won their second straight premiership in the QFA Division 1 Hart Sport Cup over the Tigers in an all- time classic at Leyshon Park.

After holding a steady two goal lead for most of the game, a late goal to ruckman Cody Thorp was enough for the Roos to withstand the fast- finishing Tigers in the 11.18.84 to 12.11.83 affair.

More than 1100 spectators witnessed Noosa throw everything at the Roos who repeated their 2017 heroics adding another stellar chapter in a glittered on-field rivalry between the two Sunshine Coast clubs.

The Roos were forced to hold of a lingering Noosa side who never trailed by more than 19 points throughout the game but came home strong in the final term to fall agonisingly short of another premiership.

With scores level at three quarter time, Noosa piled on three goals to two in the final term, but ironically, it was Maroochydore's inaccuracy in front of goal - a final scorline of 11.18 - which became the difference in the end.

In the opening term, Noosa drew first blood after winning the first clearance of the game through the crafty work of small forward Jai Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's magic was paired with the Tigers' second goal, which came via Will O'Dwyer shortly after, before the Roos responded through skipper Daniel Dzufer and Josh Norman on the stroke of quarter time.

The Roos' lead at quarter time was shortly culled by the Tigers.

Noosa kicked the opening three goals of the second term but in much the same way as the opening stanza, Maroochydore willed their way back into the contest with two late goals to again hit the lead before the break.

Hostilities between the two Sunshine Coast clubs were reunited quickly after half-time with each side nailing home goals in quick succession. But just when Maroochydore looked poised to storm away with the win having kicked four of the first five goals in the premiership term, Noosa found a way to respond.

Majors to Tigers trio Sam Faure, Kent Delbridge and Jai Fitzpatrick culled the Roos' lead to just seven at the final change.

Noosa quickly kicked the first major of the final term after a barrage of behinds to level the score.

The Tigers produced countless repeat inside 50s and finally hit the front after a snap from Corey Boardman sailed through and handed the home side their first lead since the second term.

But Maroochydore responded with majors from Mitchell Scholard and Cody Thorp to hand the side a seven-point lead with around ten minutes remaining. A late goal from Tigers' Sam Faure again lifted Noosa to within one point but despite launching several more inside 50s in the dying stages, they were unable to add anything more as the Roos ran away premiers.

As the two genuine powerhouses of the Division 1 HART Sport Cup competition and with both teams based on the Sunshine Coast, the rivalry between them continues to grow, and according to Cazdow, Saturday's thriller could be the best game of the lot and was full of praise for his opponents.

Maroochydore AFC: 3.2, 5.11, 9.16, 11.18.84

Noosa AFC: 2.3, 5.4, 9.9, 12.11.83