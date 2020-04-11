Tight battles to see who will lead SCC Divs 9 and 10

Maria Suarez wants new council to revoke the Sekisui resort approval if a court appeal fails.

Maria Suarez wants new council to revoke the Sekisui resort approval if a court appeal fails.

FOR local government voters in west Peregian, Peregian Springs, Verrierdale, Webya Downs and Doonan facing a coronavirus lockdown, the waiting game to see who will represent them continues over a long, slow Easter.

The battle to represent the Sunshine Coast Council Division 9 in place of the retired Steve Robinson, is still up for grabs between Maria Suarez and Daren Edwards.

Ms Suarez’s last Facebook post said: “The good news is that the ECQ are aiming to have all votes counted this week. The bad news is that at this stage it’s unlikely preferences will be allocated until after Easter.”

Strong challenge from Daren Edwards

The Electoral Commission of Queensland online tally room is yet to declare the division and after almost 70 per cent of the first preference count is showing Ms Suarez ahead with 4421 votes or 29.46 per cent of the vote, while her former policeman rival has 4049 votes or 26.98 per cent with the preference allocations still to come.

“We can only be patient and productive with our time as we wait,” said Ms Suarez who used to work at the Hyatt Coolum and promoted the resort environmental sustainability.

“It’s been a grassroots and community led effort, and for that I am very proud and grateful.”

Ms Suarez stood for “a better council” that “engages with the community, conducts open meetings, looks for sustainable development, preserves the environment and encourages diverse employment opportunities”.

Mr Edwards advocates a “balanced approach from the coastline to the hinterland, preserving our waterways and nature reserves, managing and maintaining vegetation to mitigate future fire risks and wildlife conservation”.

He wants to ensure proposed growth retains the character of residential neighbourhoods and “our much-loved hinterland”.

He strongly supports greater transparency and increased community consultation in council decision-making “to achieve a sustainable environmentally focused development”.

Division 10 contender David Law.

In Division 10 that includes Eumundi, Eerwah Vale and Kenilworth, the contest to replace retiring veteran councillor Greg Rogerson, sees David Law with a clear lead after almost 67 per cent of the first preference count.

He was ahead of the Queensland Greens’ Sue Etheridge with 20.91 per cent of the vote to her 16.79 per cent, with Cortney Claridge close behind on 16.29 per cent of first preferences at that stage.

Greens Div 10 contender Sue Etheridge

Mr Law, who has worked as a disability sector senior manager, supports “development that is socially and environmentally responsible and that benefits our community”.

His aim is to strengthen the creative arts in this division and in these uncertain times has promised to promote physical and mental health initiatives.