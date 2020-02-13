Menu
Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce.
Politics

‘Tight-lipped’ leader speaks out after failed bid

Peter Gardiner
13th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
NOOSA federal MP Llew O’Brien has shaken up the Scott Morrison Government by once again letting loose his maverick streak and quitting the Nationals then being elected deputy speaker.

The Member for Wide Bay who helped trigger the revealing national banking inquiry, was tight-lipped about his motives after the failed bid to topple Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

These were his comments this week after the failed leadership bid by Barnaby Joyce: “When Queensland LNP Members come to Canberra they sit in either the Nationals party room or the Liberal party room. However, my decision today means that I am seeking to not sit in either party room,” he said.

“As a Member of the LNP I will remain in the Liberal and Nationals joint party room, meaning I will remain a Government member. I joined the LNP at its inception and I remain a member of the LNP. On 18 May 2019 I was re-elected as the LNP Member for Wide Bay and I intend to continue to serve Wide Bay as the LNP Member for Wide Bay.

“I support the Government and I support Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and every decision I make in Canberra will continue to be in the best interests of Wide Bay,” Mr O’Brien said.

