Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP’s leadership race a day after Deb Frecklington quit as the party’s leader. Picture: Josh Woning
Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP’s leadership race a day after Deb Frecklington quit as the party’s leader. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

Tim Mander won’t contest LNP leadership

by Domanii Cameron
3rd Nov 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tim Mander has ruled himself out of the LNP's leadership race.

Mr Mander has issued a statement, saying it had been a "tremendous honour" to serve as Deb Frecklington's Deputy Leader over the last three years.

"I won't be putting my hand up as a contender in the leadership contest when the LNP party room meeting is convened," he said.

"I will not contest the deputy leadership either.

"I wish the new leadership team all the very best.

"Now is the time for stability and unity and I will serve in any capacity asked of me.

"I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and the people of Everton for putting their faith in me for another four years."

More Stories

editors picks lnp tim mander

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young driver killed in crash ‘loved by many’

        Premium Content Young driver killed in crash ‘loved by many’

        News A Sunshine Coast mum says she can’t describe the pain of losing her “baby boy” who was killed in a horror crash.

        State Election Day 3: Glass House game over as LNP holds on

        Premium Content State Election Day 3: Glass House game over as LNP holds on

        Politics A key hinterland seat has been claimed by the LNP. FOLLOW LIVE

        Restaurateurs pump $100K into fine dining dream

        Premium Content Restaurateurs pump $100K into fine dining dream

        Business La Vida restaurant owners Nick and Sarah Graham Hooper say everything about their...

        18 Coast childcare centres identified for improvement

        Premium Content 18 Coast childcare centres identified for improvement

        Education They have been identified as centres that need quality improvement