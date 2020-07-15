Menu
NEW LOOK: Operations manager Justin Vidler outside the newly renovated Yandina Hotel. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Business

Time for a brew as iconic pub unveils fresh new look

Ashley Carter
15th Jul 2020 10:52 AM
One of the Sunshine Coast's oldest pubs has reopened with a bang, with a fresh new look bringing patrons back to the historical town.

Yandina Hotel has unveiled its impressive renovations after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown.

Owner Rob Kingston said the new neutral tones were a huge improvement from the "baby s--- yellow" the hotel was once known for, and the locals were loving it.

"We've had some really good feedback from the locals, they love the colour and what we've done to it," he said.

"It's the locals' hotel, it's not mine."

Who doesn’t like a makeover!! 😍 We are back open 7 days a week 10am to late. Check our website or Facebook page for our brand new menu! www.yandinahotel.com.au

Posted by Yandina Hotel on Sunday, 12 July 2020

Mr Kingston said he worked with a heritage architect to preserve the building's historical charm in the works, which included new flooring, updated lighting, airconditioning and the hotel's unmissable new paintwork.

He said while the coronavirus lockdown had put a dampener on business, he was thankful for the time to be able to update and refresh the hotel for a new era.

"I really enjoy the pub now, it's a reflection of myself … it's not so in your face and it's got a better colour scheme," Mr Kingston said.

"It's just a totally different feel to the hotel, and that's what I wanted to do."

Yandina Hotel was first established by Australian pioneers in 1887 as the Australian Hotel on Gympie Rd. In 1891, it was hitched up to a team of bullocks and moved on skids to Yandina Hotel's current site on Stevens St.

The hotel is now open for dining with strict hygiene measures to adhere to the State Government's COVIDsafe regulations.

For more, visit yandinahotel.com.au.

