Time for a pinball blast from the past in Noosa

NOOSA hosts all those pinball wizards who never let digital technology ruin a good game of skill and a flipping great time.

From today, as many as 72 players will be bouncing off one another over three days at the Land & Sea Brewery in Noosaville as part of the inaugural AMD Noosa Festival Of Pinball.

Festival organiser Vaughan Jones said this is an internationally sanctioned event, and will be the largest pinball tournament ever held on the Sunshine Coast.

"It will attract players from all over the country and everyone playing in the event, whether experienced or not, will become an officially ranked player by the American governing body, the Internal Flipper Pinball Association,” Mr Jones said.

"Twenty-one games have been secured from various private collections for this inaugural event that is hoped to become a major annual drawcard on the Australian Pinball Players calendar.

"Australian pinball distributors AMD have sponsored the event and will be supplying the brand new Stern 'Iron Maiden' game for the duration of the event, which will be its first time ever on the Coast.”

Mr Jones said the event also includes two rare Australian made pinball games, with the comp comprising three main competition completions and several side competitions staged until Sunday with players vying for more than $1000 worth of cash, prizes and trophies.

"About 15 per cent (of players) are under the age of 21, the average age is probably 45, but you'll see a wide cross section,” he said.

"We have some players in the 60s and others are under age - not old enough to drink. It's nostalgia, its what they remember, plus it's been away for so long. Pinball went into an abyss for about 10 years and you barely saw a game for four or five years.”

Mr Jones said there has been a complete renaissance in the game, but these machines are not that easy to come across as most manufacturers had closed their doors by 1999.

The festival was launched yesterday in the brewery with Land & Sea launching their special "Pinball Wizard” beer with the pinballs ready to flip on the lights and action... or a tilt.