Craddock: Time for cricket to get out of the stone age

Pat Cummins speaks to umpire Richard Kettleborough as his wicket of Mohammad Rizwan is review. Picture: Getty

The time has come for cricket to move out of the stone age and get with the technological times in its detection of no-balls.

In tennis a sensor tells us whether a serve is in or out and its findings are beyond question.

In soccer similar systems are used to tell us definitively whether a ball has gone over the goal line.

Pat Cummins laughs with umpire Richard Kettleborough as his no-ball delivery claims the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan. Picture: Getty

Yet in cricket no-balls are "sort of'' judged by umpires who sometimes look down at their feet and sometimes don't.

Then they are corrected later on suspicion … sometimes.

It's the sloppiest part of the game.

Lion-hearted Pat Cummins did not look to have any part of his foot behind the crease when he snared Mohammad Rizwan caught behind.

The umpires deferred to a playing condition which suggests when there is doubt it goes to the bowler.

But was there doubt? Tight as it was I couldn't see any.

If cricket could follow tennis and smarten up its detection of no-balls it would help the standard of umpiring because it would enable the men in the middle to concentrate solely on the other end of the pitch.

Australia had a strong day with Pakistan displaying the type of hot, cold and tepid performance they are famous for.

Given they had played just two Tests this year it was no surprise Pakistan struggled to hang on to the rhythms of the Test though their fight at both ends of the day was admirable .

The tide-turning wicket has become the trademark of Cummins blossoming career and there it was again at the Gabba.

Rizwan walks from the pitch after his dismissal is not overturned. Picture: Getty

Openers Azhar Ali and Shan Masood were looking far too comfortable for Australia's liking when they batted through the first session en route to the highest first day opening stand by a touring team at the Gabba.

Then Cummins just decided enough was enough. The hard core resistance had to be exposed a shallow coat for the soft underbelly which lay beneath it.

He spent a ruthless 10 minute working over brave opener Masood, smacking him on the index finger and finally luring the edge that started a terminal collapse.

Pakistan during that period were on top in the game yet under siege.

Pat Cummins bowled beautifully to confirm his status as the world’s No.1 bowler. Picture: AAP

As Cummins was bowling yesterday debate was raging why he is not given the new ball but the truth is he doesn't really need it. Or should we say the other bowlers need it more.

Cummins status in the game belies his stats. Incredibly, this Test is just his 39th first class game and his 26th Test. It feels like he has played two or three times as many.

In some ways his understated body language does not enhance his reputation. He has no Merv Hughes mo, no Jeff Thomson slingshot, no Dennis Lillee theatrics.

Yet on his day - which is most days - his work is the equal of any of Australia's fast bowling champions.