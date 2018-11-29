Time for lighting up the canals

QUESTION: What has

112 captains, 56,000 lights and a 21st birthday coming up?

Answer: It's the Noosa Waters Annual Christmas Flotilla, which comes of age on Friday, December 21.

The Flotilla has become a much loved Noosa Waters Residents Association annual event.

Convener Frank Matus expects that this year will see 100 or more craft participating.

"The boaties dress their boats up with lights and Christmas decorations, there are Santa Claus figures, reindeer, sleighs, Santa's elves and enough lights to, well, sink a boat,” Frank said.

The fun is not just on the water; while the crews on the boats ply the canals and merrily sing Christmas carols, families bring picnics and line the canal banks, bridges and parks throughout Noosa Waters Estate.

The prime locations to see the glittering passing parade are the two Saltwater bridges, the footbridge linking Mermaid Quay with Seahorse Place, and the many public parks that are a splendid feature of Noosa Waters.

It is not all simply for fun - there is a serious side to the flotilla.

The much sought-after prize awarded for the "best dressed boat” is on offer, and captains and crew have secured the latest lighting and decorations to attempt to take home the prize and also make this year's flotilla the best ever.

Noosa Community

Radio 101.3FM will once again be supporting the event with live reporting and playing Christmas carols from 6pm to 8pm on the night.

The assembly point for participating boats is at the Saltwater Avenue/Masthead Quay bridge from 6.45pm, with the parade scheduled to be led off by the Coast Guard at 7pm.

Once all craft are in place, the Coast Guard will signal the start with three loud blasts, and the parade will be under way.

For more details on the Christmas Flotilla, including a map of the course, visit noosawaters.org and click on "events”.