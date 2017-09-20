Time for spinal care at Tewantin

HERE TO HELP: Debbie and Richard Singer on holiday in Italy.

EVEN while holidaying in Italy, the Singers' passion for their work and helping others shines through.

"Each year for the past 29 years, (we) have holidayed on the beautiful Amalfi Coast in Italy,” Deborah Singer said.

"Each year I am asked to adjust the locals in the back of the local coffee shops and their houses,” Richard Singer added.

"Over the years, people look forward to us visiting and and getting their spinal treatments.

"It seems we have developed quite a reputation.”

But luckily for Noosa folk, those looking for spinal treatments with Dr Richard Singer only have to travel as far as Tewantin.

Dr Singer is a chiropractor at Tewantin Noosa Life Chiropractic, and his wife is the practice manager.

Together they have run the spinal treatment clinic for 25 years, and have a team of health care professionals helping patients return to pain-free living.

"Our desire (is) to serve our community in relieving pain and promoting well-being,” Mrs Singer said.

"We have a staff of five people, two chiropractic doctors, two chiropractic assistants and a remedial massage therapist.

"The practice is modern, friendly and designed to be user friendly, from electronic direct on-site billing to experienced staff and private patient-only parking.”

Dr Singer has more than 40 years' experience treating spinal injuries, graduating as a Doctor of Chiropractic at Cleveland Chiropractic University in the US.

Fellow chiropractor Dr Matt O'Keeffe recently joined the team this year after running his own chiropractic clinic, and has more than 16 years' experience in the industry.

Angela Davis offers her professional experience as a remedial massage therapist.

She said regular massage therapy combined with chiropractic treatments is essential to living a healthy and active lifestyle.

"It is exhilarating to me for me to see how enthusiastically patients embrace their adjustments and how grateful they are to be finally relieved of their pain,” Dr Singer said.