Time Out Internet finalist in Business Awards

Judy Senn from Time Out Internet is proud her business has been nominated for a Sunshine Coast Business Award.

A NOOSA Heads internet business has been announced as a finalist at this year's Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

Time Out Internet, a guest Wi-Fi business owned and operated by couple Judy Senn and Peter Trollope, has the chance of being crowned the winner of the technology and innovation categories.

Ms Senn said she was thrilled for her business to be one of 120 finalists selected out of 1000 nominations.

"We are delighted and excited to be a finalist in the Sunshine Coast Business Awards,” Ms Senn said.

"Once you start delving into your business and looking at where you started, how you have evolved and where you are today, it's an enriching experience.

"I thought it would be a great experience to enter Time Out Internet.

"We'd never entered a business award before.

"We are incredibly happy just to be involved and be selected as a finalist from thousands of businesses on the Coast that entered.

"It's a team effort. I'm the sales and marketing person, or 'the mouth' as I like to call it, and my partner, Peter Trollope, is the technical and R&D person, 'the brains'.”

Time Out Internet specialises in guest Wi-Fi and internet management systems for accommodation providers and businesses. It started operating in 2011 and now has 165 companies using its services across Australia.