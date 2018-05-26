Time running out for Qld Day Award nominations

DO YOU know a hard- working volunteer who deserves recognition?

Nominations for this year's Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards close today.

Queensland Day is the perfect day to recognise great Queenslanders, particularly Noosa locals, who dedicate their time to helping others.

Make sure you submit your nomination today to honour the hard-working volunteers and people who provide pro bono services in our community organisations.

Some of the nominations received to date include:

Winifred Wynn, Cooroy Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research Group

Win is a foundation member of the Cooroy Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research Group who has enthusiastically raised funds for more than 20 years.

She has also been a fundraiser for the Noosa Coast Guard, been a volunteer at the Noosa Information Centre and continues to assist at the Heritage Centre.

Russell Green, RG Strategic

Russell has been able to offer significant advice, expertise and time on a pro bono basis to community organisation Sunshine Butterflies, in assisting them with developing their facilities and operations.

He has been instrumental in enabling them to provide a much needed and valued support services for people and families living with disability in our local community.

Valda McLean, Noosa Parks Association Inc

Valda has been with the Noosa Parks Association Bird Observers' Group Leader since it was established in 1962.

She has been involved in preparing Noosa Bird trails, and presenting educational talks and assisting the NPA's Friday Forums.

Her dedication to helping people appreciate and understand bird activity is outstanding.

Hurry because nominations close today.

Nomination forms are available from the Bendigo Bank - Tewantin, Cooroy and Pomona branches, the Noosa News office or the Noosa Electorate office, both located at Noosa Civic.

Or you can also go online to www.sandybolton.com and download or complete an online nomination form.

The 2018 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards presentation ceremony will be held at The J, Noosa Heads, on Monday, June 4.