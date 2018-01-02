Time running out for Wide Bay students eyeing scholarships

STEM students in the Wide Bay electorate can apply for government scholarships.

STEM students in the Wide Bay electorate can apply for government scholarships. Scott Powick

WIDE Bay MP Llew O'Brien is urging future and current science, technology, engineering and maths students in the electorate to apply for scholarships before applications close.

Students can apply for scholarships of up to $18,000 as part of a $24 million commitment from the federal government.

"STEM courses have great employment outcomes and open up a lot of opportunities for future growth, so this is a fantastic opportunity for Wide Bay kids to get the support and skills they need to enter the field,” Mr O'Brien said.

"There are sometimes extra challenges for students from regional areas like Wide Bay to get into courses like these so the scholarships are about making student life easier for students and making STEM courses more attractive study options.”

The scholarships will operate from 2017-18 to 2020-21, with the first round of 600 scholarships being awarded for the 2018 academic year, and a second round of 600 for 2019.

The first round of applications close on January 8, and scholarship applications for the 2019 academic year will open in the second half of 2018.

Prospective vocational education, undergraduate and postgraduate students (Certificate IV to PhD) are eligible to apply for a Rural and Regional Enterprise Scholarship to support them in their studies in the year ahead.

For details or to apply visit the Department of Education and Training website.