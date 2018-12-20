Time-shift to beach shack days

IF YOU appreciate the laid-back culture of when fibro beach shacks lined the coastline, odds are you will love this exhibition.

Marcus Beach artist Paul Harbour has turned his love of architecture and the Sunshine Coast into a career post retirement and on Friday, December 21 Harbour will launch his exhibition A Time and Place at The Gallery, Peregian Beach.

"The exhibition is a series of paintings of beach shacks and holiday homes from up and down the coast built in the '50s and '60s,” Harbour said.

"They are echoing the nostalgia people have for these sorts of houses.”

Harbour alludes to a time of simple summer holidays and he hopes it will spark a trip down memory lane for some.

"For others, they will remember the surf culture that was here and surfing up and down the coast,” he said.

"You would just keep going back to the same place every year.”

Marcus Beach artist Paul Harbour open his exhibition A Time and Place tonight at Peregian, featuring his work inspired by 50s and 60s fibro beach shacks. Contributed

The artist has drawn inspiration from beach houses, not just on the Sunshine Coast but along the Australian east coast.

"These have a certain style of architecture,” Harbour said.

Harbour only began painting six years ago. Before that he worked as an architect and builder so it's no wonder he has taken up painting houses in retirement.

"I sort of slipped right into it. I've been drawing houses my whole life and went from building them to painting them,” he said.

His style of painting is simple yet detailed.

"I use acrylic on canvas,” Harbour said.

"I work pretty quickly and use big brushes and it gives them (the houses) a certain style.”

"I usually rely on a photo and go from there.”

The A Time and Place open night celebrations begin at 5pm at The Gallery on Oasis Arcade, Peregian Beach Village Square.

The night will be a chance for people to meet Harbour.

Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be on offer. RSVP on 54482314.

"It should be a good night,” Harbour said.

The exhibition runs until January 6.