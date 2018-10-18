Time to cash in on recycle plans with help of Noosa Council

CASH IN: November 1 is the start of cash for container

NEXT month Queensland's Container Refund Scheme will officially get under way.

The week Noosa Council's Waste Education Team explain what it is and how you can get involved.

Ever noticed the '10c refund in SA' stamp on some glass and plastic bottles or aluminium drink cans?

From November 1, Queenslanders will also be able to get a refund on beverage containers when they return them for recycling as part of the State Government's Container Refund Scheme.

The scheme aims to reduce the amount of beverage container litter that ends up in landfill.

Nearly three-billion drink containers are used in Queensland each year, but currently only 30 per cent are recycled.

New South Wales had similar stats, but after introducing the scheme last year they are seeing big results already, now collecting 70 per cent of eligible containers.

Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres will be eligible for a refund when returned to a container refund point, i.e. soft drinks cans and bottles, flavoured milk, water bottles, poppers, coconut water and beer bottles and cans.

Containers that have held cordial, plain milk, vegetable juice or wine are excluded from the scheme - but you can still pop these in the regular yellow-lidded recycling bin at home.

Authorised container refund points will be set up throughout Queensland from November 1.

In our Shire, Envirobank (www.envirobank.com.au) and Re.Turn It (www.returnit.com.au) will facilitate local drop off points at Noosaville and Noosa Heads. There will also be mobile collection point's collection points and drop off points. Full details can be found at www.containersfor

change.com.au.

The scheme is also set up so schools, community groups and charities can benefit too by having refund monies directed to fundraising efforts.

The options include registering at www. containersforchange.com.au so that anyone can choose to donate to you.

Your school or sporting group can also register as a donation point and encourage community members to donate.

Remember: Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Check out the Noosa Council recycling app for more tips - search 'RecycleSmart' in the App Store.

