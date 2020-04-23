Menu
Eat Local Noosa is looking to help local business survive these challenging times.
Time to eat local for Noosa’s future

Peter Gardiner
23rd Apr 2020 2:00 AM
NOOSA’S food and drink industry has joined forces with the digital sector to create a free online platform where locals can search and connect with more than 100 Noosa businesses still operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

EatLocalNoosa.com.au is a virtual marketplace that offers access to local food and drink producers, as well as grocery stores and retailers offering ready-to-eat and takeaway or delivered meals.

Project manager Alesha Gooderham said the concept began with local seafood wholesalers faced with an oversupply of stock, wasted food, and potential job losses after the closure of restaurants due to coronavirus.

“But it quickly became clear that our entire local and food and drink industry faced similar challenges,” she said.

“So, we found a solution to meet the needs of both the industry and our entire Noosa community.”

Supported by Noosa Council alongside key industry organisations including Tourism Noosa; Food and Agribusiness Network (FAN); Slow Food Noosa; Noosa Eat & Drink Festival and Country Noosa who bring a combined network of more 308,000 supporters.

The initiative also has the support of Noosa MP Sandy Bolton the region’s business associations.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart, Ms Bolton and Ms Gooderham will officially launch Eat Local Noosa Friday morning at Off The Hook Fish & Chip Shop at Sunshine Beach.

