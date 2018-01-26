TIME TO PARTY

HAPPY AUSTRALIA DAY: All things Aussie, including the Cherry Ripes, will be at today's Noosa Australia Day Festival in Lions Park, Noosaville.

HAPPY AUSTRALIA DAY: All things Aussie, including the Cherry Ripes, will be at today's Noosa Australia Day Festival in Lions Park, Noosaville.

MAGIC, didgeridoo, comedy, classic cars, reggae, rock, markets, great food, pony rides and more are on the line-up for the Noosa Australia Day Festival by the Noosa River today.

The festival, presented by volunteers from Tewantin Noosa Lions Club and Rotary Club of Noosa Heads, is a full day of free fun and entertainment in Noosaville Lions Park, starting with The Big Aussie Brekky from 7-10am.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington will perform the official opening on centre stage at 9.15am, followed by entertainment all day from 10.30am-6pm, including AZ.U.R., Alexander Mills, Nickleby the Magician, Ryan Giles, Carl Lynch, Phil Emmanuel, Sharon Brooks and Pocket Love, and the Cherry Ripes.

Cherry Bright of the Cherry Ripes said she

was proud to be representing a classic Aussie chocolate and they'll be singing many classics including Tie Me Kangaroo Down.

See the Noosa Classic Car Club display and roaming entertainers, while children enjoy pony rides, jumping castle, bungee jumping, balloon artistry, funky

hair styles and face painting.

Tewantin Noosa Lions Club member Jacqui Nichols said the Noosa Australia Day Festival, which was supported by Noosa Council, would raise money for United Synergies to support their youth mental health program.

"It will be a great day to sit back and relax by the river with plenty of family fun, excellent local musicians, food and drinks, a market square and free entertainment all day,” Jacqui said.

"We're looking forward to a wonderful celebration for both locals and visitors to the Noosa region, and we're very proud to be supporting United Synergies for the Youth in Mental Health Crisis Program.”

Catch a bus or ferry to the park in Gympie Tce, Noosaville, or parking is available at nearby Chaplin Park.

For information see www.noosaaustralia dayfestival.com