Time to prime your paws for the big walk

MUSH: Time to get involved with the Noosaville Million Paws Walk.

WITH the Million Paws Walk exactly one month away, now is the time to sign up and raise vital funds for the RSPCA.

In its 23rd year, the Million Paws Walk has become the flagship fundraisier for the animal shelters homing more than 14,000 abandoned dogs every year.

Hundreds of Noosa dog owners are expected to take part in this year's walk, taking place at the Noosaville Lions Park from 8.30am on May 21.

More than 50,000 animals pass through RSPCA care centres every year, often needing expensive health and behaviour treatment before they have the chance to find a new home.

The money raised through the Million Paws Walk enables these animals to receive daily care and funds re-homing programs.

All animal lovers are encouraged to brush off their walking shoes, pull out their pet's leash and bring along their best friend to Australia's leading pet event.

To get involved, register online at millionpawswalk.com.au, create your fundraising page, and ask friends and family to sponsor you.

More than 25,000 Queenslanders are expected to take part in the Million Paws Walk at 24 locations, hoping to raise more than $640,000.

Even if you don't have a dog, you can join in the walk and help raise vital funds for the RSPCA.