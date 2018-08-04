Time to saddle up for Pomona's chance to ride high

HORSING ABOUT: Cathy Magick, Simone Flavelle and Cameron Magick and mounts getting ready for Pomona's annual gymkhana this Sunday.

MORE than 100 riders are expected to saddle up for Pomona Pony Club's annual gymkhana this Sunday.

Competitors from up and down the Coast took part in record numbers last year as Pomona Pony Club's reputation grows as one of the largest and well-run gymkhanas within its zone. Located in the Pomona Showgrounds, the not-for-profit club has about 50 members with support coming from parents and instructors giving their energy and time for free.

The club has been boosted this week by the Pomona Bendigo Bank sponsorship of $1000, presented by branch manager Simone Flavelle, to go towards hosting the club's annual event.

Club executives, proud parents and gymkhana co-ordinators Cameron and Cathy Magick said the gymkhana will again consist of 14 age groups.

"We have a non-competitive led and beginner group for those riders not yet competent enough to ride with speed and participate against their experienced counterparts,” Cathy said.

"We're very grateful for our generous sponsors who help make this day a special event, especially for our children.

"We're delighted with the support they give us and so many other clubs in town - it's really great to have our own bank.”

To get involved with Pomona Pony Club call Cathy on 0429 851 850.