Time to stop our fatal ways

TODAY police and road safety authorities throw down the gauntlet to Noosa drivers to make this Fatality Free Friday live up to its goal.

And the RACQ is backing the push to avoid the fatal five and stay off their mobile phones while driving.

This came after a Thursday afternoon fatal accident near Rockhampton as a 65-year-old woman drove in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway and two other cars collided near the Yeppoon Rd intersection.

The crash happened around 4pm when the elderly local woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was seriously injured.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said Queensland’s current road toll was 88, up by 11 on the same time last year despite strict stay at home restrictions in place in recent months due to COVID-19.

She said Fatality Free Friday was a timely reminder for drivers to make a conscious effort to drive safely.

“This day is aimed at promoting zero deaths on Australian roads for one day of the year, and there’s no better time for that,” Ms Ritchie said.

“We’ve seen fewer cars on the roads because of coronavirus we would have expected to see less deaths on the roads, not more.”

Ms Ritchie said as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease and roads became busier, motorists needed to ensure they were up to the task of driving.

“Queenslanders can now travel 150kms from home or 500kms in outback areas, and we’re seeing the roads becoming busier as more people return to school and the office,” she said.

“Which is why we’re pleading with everyone to take the responsibility of driving seriously.”

Ms Ritchie said most crashes are preventable, so “we need to drive like every day is Fatality Free Friday”.

Noosa drivers are being urged to take extra care on our roads today.

“When you get behind the wheel put away distractions like your mobile phone, make sure everyone is buckled up and don’t speed or drive if you’re tired or affected by drugs or alcohol.

“The road toll is not just a number, every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and leaves behind a shattered family, friends and community.”

According to the Australian Road Safety Foundation the campaign is more than just a single day and since its inception in 2007 has sought a longer term community change.

To date over 482,000 road safety pledges have been signed.

Here’s a grim reminder from late last year highlighting some of our local human toll on the roads.

Fatal bicycle crash, Peregian Beach

November

The Forensic Crash Unit (FCU) investigated, following a fatal bicycle incident at the intersection of David Low Way and Podargus Pde, Peregian Beach, November 9, in which a male cyclist died.

Preliminary information suggested at about 8.15am the 56-year-old Sunrise Beach man was riding north along David Low Way and he has approached the roundabout and has then crashed into the kerb head first. Emergency services attended however the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal traffic crash, Kin Kin

October, 2019

Police appealed for witnesses after a single vehicle traffic crash at Kin Kin, near Noosa in the afternoon.

Police said at around 4.30pm, a Mitsubishi Magna was travelling along Sister Creek Rd when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant, a 36-year-old man from Eumundi was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal traffic crash, Peregian Beach

October

A man died in a morning traffic crash at Peregian Beach.

Police believe that around midnight a Commodore sedan towing a box trailer lost control as it travelled along David Low Way and struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Peregian Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.