Time to take a walk on the wildflower side

The swamp heather is one of the wildflower delights.

Spring is all but here and that means it’s time to put on the hiking boots and take in the splendour of the Sunshine Coast Wildflower Festival happening for another week.

The festival is an annual, spring event to celebrate the beautiful display of wildflowers on the Sunshine.

This natural showpiece was born in 1967 by Kathleen McArthur, a talented artist, author, environmentalist and founding member of the Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland.

On offer are free, public guided walks and activities across the Sunshine Coast.

From Bribie Island to Noosa National Park right up Noosa North Shore people will delight in immersing themselves in nature while discovering the rich diversity of native, flowering plants in our local environment.

The walks have been chosen to enable people to explore some of the many different habitats and plant communities around the Coast.

Each activity has a particular theme, including local wildflowers and wildlife, fire management for biodiversity and traditional cultural landscape.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association walks are led by experienced local guides – botanists and naturalists – who will inspire and share their knowledge along the way.

Three of Noosa’s four guided walks were already fully booked with but check to see if the wildflower walk at mangrove boardwalk at Weyba Creek on Friday August 28 still has vacancies.

Simply stunning, wild and flowering now.

Wonders of the Wallum Spring Wildflower Walk

Wednesday 26 August, 8.30–10.30am

Sunday 30 August, 8.30–10.30am and 9.30–11.30am

The Bribie Island Environmental Association welcomes visitors to join our annual ‘Wonders of the Wallum’ Spring Wildflower Walk. This is a self-guided walk through Wallum heathland, with plaques identifying wildflowers along the route. Please be appropriately attired. Bring a hat, sunscreen, long sleeves, walking shoes, refreshments, cameras and binoculars for the birds.

Bookings: biepa.mail@gmail.com

Meet at: Bribie Island National Park. Corner of Cotterill Ave & Protea Ave.

Glass House Mountains National Park, Scientific Area #1

Wednesday 26 August, 2.00–4.00pm

Take a journey through the wildflowers with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Rangers and learn more about this hidden wonderland and all it has to offer. The colour, the close-ups – be amazed at this stunning explosion of nature at its best.

Bookings: Registration link

Meet at: Glass House Mtns National Park, Scientific Area #1. Mawsons Road gate entrance.

Arthur Harrold Nature Refuge Guided Walk

Thursday 27 August, 9.00am – 12.00pm

Discover the wildflowers, wallum heath and beautiful woodlands of the Noosa North Shore with Noosa Integrated Catchment Association guides and a Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service Ranger. Distance 2km return.

Bookings: admin@noosariver.com.au

Meet at: Arthur Harrold Nature Refuge. Noosa Vehicle Ferry, end of Moorindal Street, Tewantin.

Isabel Jordan Bushland Reserve Guided Walk

Thursday 27 August, 9.30–11.30am

Join members of the Wildlife Preservation Society for a closer look at wildflowers in this surprising patch of wallum heath beside the busy Caloundra Road.

Bookings: sunshine@wildlife.org.au

Meet at: Corner of Pathfinder Drive and Henebery Street, near the Queensland Air Museum, Caloundra.

Time to get out and about in the wild side of the Coast.

Weyba Nature Refuge

Friday 28 August, 9.00–11.30am

Join Noosa Council on an easy, flat 2.5km walk through this beautiful reserve exploring Open Woodland and Heath ecosystems. Learn about how the bush recovers and responds after fire and observe and compare the stages of succession in areas that were burnt in 2018, 2012 and an area that has had no fire in recent times. There will be loads of flowers to identify and plenty to chat about along the way.

Bookings: Registration link

Meet at: Tidswell Road. 350m down from the Eumarella Rd intersection, Doonan.

Mangrove Boardwalk at Weyba Creek

Friday 28 August, 2.00–4.00pm

Discover the mysteries of mangroves with Noosa Integrated Catchment Association. Distance 1.5km return.

Bookings: admin@noosariver.com.au

Meet at: Weyba Creek Conservation Park. Carpark east of the Noosa AFL Club grounds on Weyba, Noosaville.

Currimundi Lake (Kathleen McArthur) Conservation Park

Saturday 29 August, 9.00–11.00am

Experience the wonders of the wallum heath in Kathleen McArthur Park (Currimundi Lake Conservation Park) with members of Wildlife Queensland – Sunshine Coast and Hinterland.

Bookings: sunshine@wildlife.org.au

Meet at: Eastern end of Coongarra Esplanade, Currimundi.

Join in the wildflower festival guided walks.

Wallum Wildflower Walk

Sunday 30 August, 9.00–11.00am

Coolum Residents Association and Coolum and North Shore Coast Care invite you to join us on a casual walk through the wallum wildflowers in the southern extent of Noosa National Park. A single track takes us northwest into wildflower country. Enjoy this walk among a mosaic of brilliant spring colour and foliage.

Bookings: info@coolumcoastcare.org.au or phone 0431 123 419.

Meet at: Southern extent, Noosa National Park. School Rd (northern public car park) Coolum Beach

Vistas of Mount Gu’lum

Sunday 30 August, 2.00–3.00pm

Coolum and North Shore Coast Care invite you to join us on a guided walk through the northern portion of Mt Coolum National Park at Marcoola with views to Mount Gu’lum. Community conservation volunteers will lead the walk supporting the interpretation of wildflower species supplied in Council brochures.

Bookings: tony.gibson@spirit3h.com.au

Meet at: Northern Portion Marcoola Section of the Mount Coolum National Park. Seaside Boulevard, Marcoola.