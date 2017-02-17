Time to trim all the pudgy pets

WELL FED: Noosa Civic Petbarn's Matt Weier likes to help keep local pets nice and healthy.

FAT cats could be feeling the heat in Noosa, along with pudgy pooches, and all creatures great of girth.

According to Noosa Petbarn manager Matt Weier, 41% of Australian dogs are estimated to be overweight, as his staff prepare to promote Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser move to shed light on our animal friends' obesity.

The contest will have the 10 pets short-listed and their owners go on a 12-week fitness journey with Greencross Vets and celebrity trainer Sam Wood for a chance to win a $2000 Petbarn voucher and $1000 cash.

Chosen pet participants will have a customised health and nutrition plan by Greencross Vets and the pet owner will receive a personalised consultation with Sam Wood, along with access to three rounds of his online training and nutrition program.

"At Petbarn Noosa, we know how much us locals love our pets,” Matt said.

"We give them treats when they've been good, the scraps on our plate even after they've had their meal and sometimes choose to kick back with them with a tummy rub instead of playtime - all of which is causing more harm. With our expertise in pet care, together with Sam's 28 training and nutrition program for people, we believe that this is a great way to help both pets and humans go on the journey of health together,” he said.

Sam said: "As a pet parent myself, I know how easy it is to spoil my Labrador, Hendrix.

"I hope that this challenge will bring the issue of pet obesity to the forefront and help pet parents and their pets get in top shape.”

Greencross Vets' Dr Rachel Chay said there was a big job to be done to educate pet parents on the importance of pet nutrition and obesity.

"We need to understand that just like us, our furry friends are not immune to obesity, which can in turn result in serious health issues such as arthritis, diabetes, heart problems and in severe cases, even premature death,” she said.

To register, go to petbarnbiggestpet loser. com.au by March 1.