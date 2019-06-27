Timeless designer home in private oasis

MINUTES from town and miles from care, this lovely property offers resort-style living in a private 4755sq m tropical oasis.

There's a gorgeous garden, a huge saltwater pool, a natural pond with its own azure kingfisher and a stunning home that will knock your socks off.

1 Solitaire Street, Doonan

Here is a place where you can truly live the life you deserve. Centre stage in this special retreat is an extraordinary home built by leading builder Gary Emanuel and extensively renovated by the current owners to combine timeless modernism with a dash of drama.

The high-set rendered concrete block construction celebrates vertical space and light. Triple height windows usher in a mesmerising view.

The all-white interior boasts a seven-metre ceiling, seamless living/dining, a stainless-steel kitchen and a separate media room plus four bedrooms and three new bathrooms with bespoke stone-topped vanities and sophisticated tiling in shades of grey and matte white.

The property sits in a private pocket of Noosa's golden triangle with easy access to beaches, restaurants, shopping, schools, the hinterland towns of Eumundi and Cooroy as well as iconic Hastings Street.

A unique, stylish home where children can run free and house-proud owners can entertain.

The property also offers a separate studio and workshop with potential to create extra accommodation or rental. And it gives the chance to kick back and listen to the songbirds.

Photos View Photo Gallery

1 SOLITAIRE STREET, DOONAN

Bed 4

Bath 3

Car 2

Pool

Agent: Kess Prior and Graham Smith at Hinternoosa

Contact: 0404 344 399, 0408 874 888

Features: Resort-style living with saltwater pool, separate studio and workshop, billabong, circular front drive. Triple-height windows, bamboo and hardwood floors

Area: 4755sq m

Price: Offers over $1,275,000

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.45pm June 29