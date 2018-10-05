Menu
News

‘Powerful’ Time cover goes viral

by Gavin Fernando
5th Oct 2018 9:38 AM

THE cover of Time magazine's latest issue has gone viral for featuring Christine Blasey Ford.

But this isn't an ordinary photograph of Dr Ford - it's a graphic depiction of the words and phrases from her testimony, arranged into an image of her taking an oath.

 

Time magazine's latest cover has gone viral.
Time magazine’s latest cover has gone viral.

 

Last Thursday, Ford detailed her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The cover was put together by San Francisco-based artist John Mavroudis. He drew each letter and phrase by hand.

"The memory quotes would be attached to her forehead area, and the quotes about wanting to help I placed on her hand. The hand could be seen as welcoming, but also deflecting," he told Time. "It's a fascinating process to watch the face take shape, while hoping that you've captured the essence," he said.

Phrases include "I was alone", "I was panicking", "I'm terrified" and "seared into my memory".

The cover has gone viral, with people taking to Twitter to endorse it.

 

 

 

According to the magazine, this cover is only the second in its history for which it created a portrait using typography.

The first was another October 15 issue, which featured quotes from President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney's presidential campaigns in 2012.

The White House has found "no corroboration" of sexual misconduct allegations against Mr Kavanaugh.

Officials have examined interview reports and received a briefing about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's latest probe, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

It has all but cleared Mr Kavanaugh and reaffirmed its confidence that he has no case to answer.

