Time’s up: Greats call on Green to step aside

Danny Buderus and Billy Moore have called for Paul Green to step down as coach of the Cowboys.

NRL greats Danny Buderus and Billy Moore believe it's time for North Queensland coach Paul Green to move on from the club he took to their maiden premiership in 2015.

Green joined the Cowboys in 2014 in what marked his first senior coaching job and guided North Queensland to four straight finals appearances, including two grand finals.

But the past two seasons have been dire; they finished 13th in 2018 and currently sit 14th on the ladder with two games to play in 2019.

Former Australian and Queensland lock Moore said Green, who is contracted until 2021, had proven his coaching credentials but that his influence in Townsville was finished.

"I think he may have peaked at the club. He's an era coach and he's taken that player group to great heights, won a grand final and they made another," Moore said.

"But I've just got a sense his time there has run its course and I think they might need a new voice.

"I'm not saying Paul Green can't coach, his record shows he can. He's been an outstanding coach. I just think his time there might be up, he needs a new club just as much as that club needs a new voice."

Former Australian and NSW hooker Buderus echoed the sentiment.

"He was a highly sort after coach two years ago. I think every club wanted him and he still will be (sought after). He can coach, but sometimes your time is up," Buderus said.

Moore added if under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor doesn't have his 15th-placed team entrenched in the top eight by halfway through next year, he has to go too.

"He's been there since 2014, he's coached 130-odd games and the win record there is 47 per cent, and the thing about that is the losses have come in blocks," Moore said.

"By mid-year 2020 they must be top eight, ingrained in there, otherwise his tenure there will be cut short because he's been there long enough."