Timing is everything for Biosphere 10-year review

The Noosa Biosphere status is in for a 10-year review. Contributed

FEDERAL bureaucracy must meet a looming September 30 deadline to lodge a mandatory 10-year review with UNESCO or risk the Noosa Council's bid to retain its Biosphere Reserve status.

Both federal and state authorities started reviewing a draft Man and the Biosphere periodic review which Noosa Council submitted on May 10, before an amended document was resubmitted on July 23 with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

UNESCO has already granted one deadline extension and a council report set to go before the council is clear that there will be no more leeway shown and that missing the deadline could see the Biosphere status withdrawn.

"The intent of the review is to assess the functioning, zoning, and scale of the biosphere reserve as well as the involvement of the populations living in the site,” the report said.

"UNESCO is primarily interested in the significant changes that have occurred over the previous 10 years.”

The review was prepared for the council by the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation using a specialist consultant and in consultation with a Periodic Review Advisory Group that included the local Biosphere association and the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association.

A range of achievements are listed, including adding 6936 hectares of land protected in national park in the past 10 years.

Also highlighted is the agreement developed for safeguarding and rehabilitating 2400ha of Ringtail-Yurol State Forest by the Queensland Government, council and the Noosa Parks Association.

"Currently, the proportion of Queensland's terrestrial coverage that is protected across the state stands at less than eight per cent,” the report said.

"The United Nations convention on biological diversity target is 17 per cent terrestrial protected area coverage. The relevant figure for the Noosa Biosphere Reserve is 36.5 per cent.”

The review highlights the ability of the shire to maintain its economic growth, despite limiting its population growth.

"While Noosa's population growth has slowed considerably over the past decade from 2.1 per cent to 0.8 per cent, its economy has continued to grow.

"Over the past five years, growth in gross regional product has averaged at 2.4 per cent per annum (above both South East Queensland and the state), and increased by one per cent to $2.8 billion in 2015-16.

"There is evidence that the population is stabilising, but both the tourism and non-tourism sectors are increasing in revenue and employment levels.”

Noosa's designation as a world and national surfing reserve was given as further proof of its Biosphere credentials, while pointing out its range of enviro research programs such as Bring Back the Fish.