Tin foil hat wearer slammed over anti-vax letterbox drop

Queensland Health has slammed an anonymous person who letterbox dropped anti-vaccination letters across a Brisbane suburb, saying "it's too hot in Queensland for people to be wearing tinfoil hats".

It comes after a Clayfield resident shared a picture online of a sheet of paper left in his letterbox, titled 'Number of COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS' - a.k.a the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System in the US.

The letter, which was dropped in a mailbox anonymously, was shared online. Pic: Facebook

A spokesman from Queensland Health urged members of the public to not "arm themselves with 'dodgy' facts".

"We can't make this any clearer: Vaccines. Save. Lives," he told The Courier-Mail.

"The vast majority of Queenslanders are sensible enough to know this.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective."

Queensland Health said the COVID vaccine has been through a rigorous review process by the Therapeutic Goods Association, Australia's medicines regulator.

"What isn't safe is the nonsense being peddled by anti-vaxxers who, for whatever warped reason, are intent on undermining efforts to protect vulnerable Queenslanders," he said.

"Arm yourself with the vax. Don't harm yourself with dodgy "facts", especially those printed on an unsigned sheet of paper."

The disclaimer on the VAERS website says the organisation accepts reports of adverse events and reactions that occur following vaccination, but that their reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event.

"The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable," the disclaimer reads online.

"In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically.

"Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind."

