Tinbeerwah residents say 'don't cross our paths' onflights

NOT ON: Tinbeerwah Neighbours and Friends Group members Tim Stranow and Kym Poole are not impressed by efforts to shift plane flights their way.

NOT ON: Tinbeerwah Neighbours and Friends Group members Tim Stranow and Kym Poole are not impressed by efforts to shift plane flights their way. Peter Gardiner

TINBEERWAH residents under the yellow flight path of the proposed Sunshine Coast Airport runway expansion are upset with efforts of coastal residents to reroute most of the air traffic their way.

They are now scrambling to organise as many submission to Airservices Australia in an effort to argue greater use of their route would see more people impacted and the jet noise levels more magnified.

Kym Poole and Tim Stranow, of the Tinbeerwah Neighbours and Friends Group, said residents of their quiet bush retreat are in tears over the 11th hour bid by Castaways Beach residents under the green flight path to have the bulk of flight shifted to the yellow.

Ms Poole said the Castaways arguments that this would impact less people do not stack up because local population figures used for the environmental impact statement cited 1241 living under the green and 1675 under the yellow.

As well the ambient noise levels in the Tinbeerwah, which had none of the ocean background or David Low Way traffic noise, was far lower, which meant the impact on local amenity would be "several times higher”.

"Local media has been bombarded recently with the views of the CBRA (Castaways Beach Residents Association) and the recently formed Flight Path Forum to oppose the flight path design,” Ms Poole said.

"The original EIS on which the approval of the new runway was given projected up to 25 flights a day for the green route with a maximum of one flight a day via the yellow.

"Aircraft fly directly over rooftops at Tinbeerwah rather than between the suburbs of Castaways/Marcus (Beach) as proposed and so would be much closer to residences than coastal communities,” she said.

And the CBRA arguments that Lake Weyba may be polluted by the flyovers fails to mention the yellow pathway would then put Lake Cooroibah and hinterland tank supplies at risk.

The TNFG members do share concerns that the Airservices Australia consultation process has given local groups little time to consider the flight paths and detail submissions, but claim their residents were among the last to find out.

A TNFG community meeting will be held on April 23, 6.30pm at Tinbeerwah Hall to discuss the issue and all impacted residetns are welcome to attend.

Ms Poole is urging as many residents impacted by a possible yellow flight path flight increase to make submissions by the April 30 deadline.