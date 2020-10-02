Menu
A Marcoola woman was caught up in a love scam after a man she met on Tinder asked if he could use her bank account.
Crime

Tinder love scam leads to $151k business loss

lucy rutherford
2nd Oct 2020 9:50 AM
A Marcoola woman has been caught up in a love scam after a man she met on Tinder asked her if he could use her bank account to transfer his “inheritance”.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said someone had gained access to the email account of a supplier of a Victorian business and sent them an email requesting an outstanding payment.

The email stated that the business had recently changed their bank account details and the victim business made a payment of $151,250 in May, last year.

Plenty of Fish scammer hooks Coast woman

SCAM ALERT: ‘Stupid’ behaviour sparks police warning

Victorian police referred the file to Queensland police after they performed a bank check to locate the identity of the account holder where the funds were transferred into.

Sgt Edwards said police found a 49-year-old Marcoola woman was the account holder.

It is suspected that a man known to her as Bren Anderson is involved.

The woman claims they met on the dating app Tinder and he told her he was in the US Army, posted in Darwin at the time.

Sgt Edwards said the woman started talking with the man on WhatsApp which continued for some months before he allegedly asked her if he could use her bank account to transfer inheritance as he had no bank account in Australia.

Sgt Edwards said it is all too common for people to be groomed as part of a romance scam and then facilitate the transfer of funds which damages Australian businesses.

The Marcoola woman was not charged and was given a fraud warning.

