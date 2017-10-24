'Tingling all over': Coast tradie an instant millionaire

A COOROY builder who has been playing the same lotto numbers for more than 30 years has admitted he is "tingling all over" by the revelation he's now a millionaire!



The man held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3706 on Monday.

He won the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.



It's the second division one win to land in the Sunshine Coast region during the past 10 days.



When a Golden Casket official broke the dream-come-true news to the unsuspecting winner first thing this morning, the man erupted into laughter.

"Wow! Mate, this feels great!" he exclaimed.



"I've just starting to tingle all over!



"I was the only one in Australia!?



"I've been playing those numbers for decades - they're just random numbers - but when I first started playing them I thought no one's ever going to pick these!



"I always hoped those numbers would come up - that's why you go in it. And they've finally come good!"



With the shock of the win still sinking in, the hardworking man admitted he didn't know exactly how he would use his windfall.



"Honestly, I don't know what I'm going to do," he said.



"But it's come at a perfect time and it'll be a big help for the future."



The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 12-game marked entry from Belvedere Newsagency, 4 Diamond Street, Cooroy.



Belvedere Newsagency owner Gary Christensen said he was happily celebrating the outlet's first division one win.



"We're bloody happy here today!" he exclaimed.



"This is the first division one winning entry we've ever sold - we've owned this outlet for 25 years!



"It's great news!"