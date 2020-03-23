‘Tinny rats’ a priority for new river officer

NEW OFFICER: Maritime officer Jake Hennessey has been appointed to maintain river operations and address concerns on Noosa River. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

In a bid to address ongoing issues on Noosa River, Maritime Safety Queensland are hoping to tackle problems from ground zero.

Maritime officer Jake Hennessey has been appointed to maintain river operations and address concerns, one of the biggest being is regard to “tinny rats” and water users failing to comply.

“I’ve been briefed on several issues that are impacting users on the Noosa River,” Mr Hennessey said.

“The ‘tinny rats’ are definitely a priority. I want to make sure that young people, if they’re out boating, they are doing so in a safe manner that it’s safe for themselves and safe for other users on the water.”

His job will also focus on compliance and mooring, live-aboards an derelict vessels.

“Some of them will have short term solutions and other things will take time,” he said.

“I do want to make sure we can resolve everything as best as we can.”

NEW OFFICER: Maritime officer Jake Hennessy, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and MSQ general manager Angus Mitchell, implement social distancing at the official announcement of the new permanent role for Noosa River. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

MSQ’s general manager Angus Mitchell said this position recognises the attention needed on Noosa River.

“It’s in recognition that this is a particularly important port for the residents, the commercial trade and the tourism,” Mr Mitchell said.

“One of the things that makes Noosa so spectacular is because of it’s beautiful river system and we’ve got to make sure that all of the boating that happens on here actually fits within the confines of what the community expects.”

“This has been a very challenging waterway for us and this is really a recognition that we need to pay more attention to it and deliver to the expectations of the local community here.”

State Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton was pleased to have secured an officer permanently.

“We have historically for many year fought to have a dedicated officer,” Ms Bolton said.

“We are really looking forward to getting our river sorted out.

Mr Hennessey is reminding boaties to keep up to date with information on Noosa River be a trip and to ensure safety equipment and servicing was up to date.

A Know Your River guide can bee found on www.msq.qld.gov.au.

“I will be out on the water please feel free to give me a wave and have a chat.”