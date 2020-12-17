Menu
Tino Fa'asuamaleau visits his junior club, the Gympie Devils.
Rugby League

Tino brings silverware home after whirlwind year

Natalie Wynne
17th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Pulling on a Gympie Devils jersey and running onto the field must have felt like a deja vu moment for Origin hero Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

The 20-year-old NRL premiership winner was back in town for the holidays after a whirlwind year on the paddock.

President Mitch Hillcoat said once he heard Tino was coming back to town he got straight on the phone.

“I gave him a call when I heard he was going to be doing the meet and greet,” Mr Hillcoat said.

“He was really happy to come down.

“He loves the club, he’ll do anything to help when he can.”

The Widgee product stopped by the Devil‘s last training session for 2020 before showing off his premiership ring and Origin shield to fans at a meet and greet in Mary St.

“I think he‘ll always be up for a chat or do anything for the devils when he can,” Mr Hillcoat said.

“I told everyone that he was coming down on our group chat, so they already knew about it.

“He had a bit of a throw around with the ball and things like that. Nothing too serious.”

Mr Hillcoat said despite the fanfare the Titans forward was still humble.

“He was telling me, it’s only all just started to sink in what’s happened this year,” he said.

“He’s on holidays and away from the team now and it’s all started to hit home.”

gympie gympie rugby league sunshine coast tino fa'asuamaleaui
The Sunshine Coast Daily

