A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

IT IS said that Elton John's music has the power to move anyone.

That included an expectant mother who went in labour, with her little boy cuing a perfect entry into the world.

A Tiny Dancer born into the world: As Elton John performed in Coffs Harbour an expectant mother went into labour.

"Last night (Tuesday) someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer," Elton told the crowd during a concert in Coffs Harbour.

"They were rushed to hospital and she had a beautiful little boy so that's what we do to people.

Elton John Tiny Dancer: Elton John live from C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out."

The little boy was born in Coffs Harbour Hospital, which is located just around the corner from the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium where Elton and the band were performing on Tuesday night.

As one fan summed it up today: "How wonderful life is now you're in the world."

Elton John Bennie and the Jets : Elton John opening at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Elton shared the story with his fans during his Wednesday night concert - the band's 175th concert during his final World Tour.

"We are just about a little over half way," Elton said.

Coffs Harbour's two shows attracted a combined crowd over two nights of 28,000 fans.

Elton and the band head to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday March 4 before rounding out the Australian leg with a closing show at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, March 7.